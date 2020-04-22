Batavia Downs rescheduling first two “Rockin the Downs” concerts due to COVID

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The first two “Rockin the Downs” concerts at Batavia Downs scheduled for June will now happen in late August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vince Neil will now play on Friday, August 21st, and Steve Augeri will play on Friday, August 28th.

Batavia Downs says the first concert in the “Rockin the Downs” series will be the July 10th performance by Molly Hatchet.

“We felt it was necessary to reschedule the start of the series,” said Henry Wojtaszek, CEO/President of Batavia Downs Gaming. “We are still looking forward to seeing everyone this summer, at a time when local and state officials have determined it is safe to do so.”

Tickets for all the concerts are available here.

Batavia Downs wants to remind people tickets already sold for the rescheduled shows will be honored on the new dates.

