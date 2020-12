BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– You can get tested for COVID-19 without leaving your car in Batavia.

The Genesee County Emergency Management Office is hosting a free drive-thru-testing site on December 3.

It starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on State Street Road.

Each person in the car will self-administer their own test.

We’re told someone will call or email you when your results come back.