Better Business Bureau warning people who get vaccine not to post card on social media

(WIVB)–As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Better Business Bureau has a warning.

If you get the shot, do not post a photo of your vaccine card onto social media.

Everyone who gets the first dose gets the card and is asked to bring it to their second appointment.

It lists a person’s full name, birthday, the type of shot received, and the time and location it was administered.

The Better Business Bureau says a lot of people have been posting photos of the card on social media as a way to show pride for getting vaccinated or to promote others to get the shot, but the Communications Director for the BBB in our area, Melanie McGovern, says it’s not a good idea.

“We know that the county executive has said that they’re not publicizing where the vaccination sites are because they don’t want to be over-run by people, also if someone has your full name and your birthday, they can start searching for you on the internet, they can figure out ways to steal your identity, get into your accounts. Even if you think you know everyone on your friends list, someone’s account could be compromised,” McGovern said.

McGovern says if you want to post to social media after you get the vaccine, you should take a selfie without the card in the photo, or post a picture of the sticker you receive at your appointment.

This is also a good time to check the security settings on your social media accounts, to make sure you’re as private as possible.

She also suggests going through your friends list, to eliminate anyone you don’t know.