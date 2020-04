BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo brewery is helping local workers without a job right now.

Big Ditch Brewing is introducing its new ‘All Together IPA’ today.

Part of the proceeds from the brew will go to the struggling hospitality industry.

Breweries all over the world are asked to create their own all together beer to help hospitality workers who may be struggling.

The initiative was started by a brewery in Brooklyn.