Bills will “continue to be flexible” with season ticket payments amid pandemic

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Bills organization is working to handle several concerns with the upcoming 2020-21 season amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Officials say they realize some season ticket holders could be financially impacted by mandates across the region due to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

“We have been and will continue to be flexible with their payment plans,” the Bills said in a statement Monday.

They encourage season ticket holders to contact their account representatives to discuss how they can help.

“We appreciate and value our Season Ticket Members, and we are happy to work with them however we can,” the organization added.