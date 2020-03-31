Bishop Timon-St. Jude ending school year amid COVID-19 pandemic, faculty and staff to be furloughed

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School is ending the 2019-2020 academic as of April 3, the end of the third quarter.

Principal Dr. James Newton says the decision came after being informed by the New York State Education Department that the school met and fulfilled all academic requirements set by the state for this school year.

Seniors will receive a diploma and will have a formal graduation ceremony on a future date, school officials say.

In a letter sent out Tuesday, the school’s Board of Trustees says advancement to the next grade level will be determined by the student’s academic standing when the school year ends on April 3.

School officials tell us they’ve received no word from the NYSED at this time regarding coordinating dates and times for Regents and Advance Placement exams. There’s a preliminary discussion regarding canceling the exams.

Faculty and staff will also be furloughed as a result of the school year ending in April.

The school will continue to provide employee benefits such as healthcare and pension benefits.

Principal James Newton had this to say regarding the news Tuesday:

Below, I share with you a letter to the Timon Community, but first I wanted to share a personal message. During this difficult time in the world, I want to reassure our Timon young men that, in life, everything happens for a reason and all will be well. To our seniors, this is not how I wanted you to end your high school career. Once the pandemic passes, Timon will arrange for a Graduation Ceremony celebrating the accomplishments for all of you who have completed their requirements. All underclassmen in good academic standing will receive appropriate credits and look forward to the future. Please be assured that myself and our Guidance Department will be available to answer any questions you might have. I want to thank our faculty, staff, students and parents for your continued support. I am looking forward to the 2020-2021 school year right here at Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School. Be safe.” Dr. James P. Newton, Principal

The Board of Trustees also said, “We are confident that our seniors are well equipped and prepared to enter the next phase of their lives emerging as Timon men. We are grateful for the love and support of this very special Timon community.”