Black Button Distillery making hand sanitizer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Black Button Distillery is making a different kind of alcohol in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced its starting to make hand sanitizer.

The sanitizer will follow FDA guidelines, and the company is currently planning to use their standard 750 ml bottles for packaging.

They say they made the transition in just two days by learning new guidelines, retooling machines, and re-training employees.

For now, the hand sanitizer will only be available to hospitals, and at-risk communities.

