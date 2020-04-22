BlueCross Blueshield offering free, online COVID-19 assessment tool

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BlueCross BlueShield is offering a free, online tool for people to screen themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus.

The tool, which is available to anyone, whether they’re insured by BlueCross BlueShield or not, asks a series of questions, and does not give answers to a third party.

“We recognize the health care professionals who are on the frontlines of this pandemic, and as the region’s largest health plan, we are proud to do our part in supporting our local community and health care system in addressing this,” said David W. Anderson, president and CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “While this tool doesn’t replace medical care, it ensures that all individuals in our community have access to educational resources to help connect them with the care they need.”

The questions ask about symptoms, medical history and recent exposure. Instant results and recommendations are then provided.

The content of the assessment was created by the insurance organization’s team of medical professionals, based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).

MORE | Take the assessment here.

