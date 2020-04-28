BlueCross BlueShield providing members with app to support mental health during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York says it’s offering its nearly one million members access to a free digital behavioral health app called myStrength.

Officials say it’s a highly interactive app that empowers users to combat anxiety, stress, depression, chronic pain, and sleep challenges.

The app features modules that can help manage heightened stress and feelings of social isolation due to COVID-19, as well as manage overall health, BlueCross BlueShield says.

BlueCross BlueShield members can register here before they download the myStrength app through the app store.

“We want our members to know that regardless of the ongoing uncertainty, they can count on BlueCross BlueShield to support their total health needs,” said Dr. Thomas Schenk, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “It’s important to make sure that we’re all tuning in to our mental and emotional well-being, particularly in times of increased stress and anxiety. We’ll continue to provide resources, like myStrength, to help our members through these trying times.”