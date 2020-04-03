BlueCross BlueShield waiving out of pocket costs for coronavirus testing and treatment

(WIVB)–BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York is eliminating any and all costs for members relating to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

That includes nearly 500,00 Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and fully insured members, BlueCross said in a press release.

No co-pays, cost-shares, and no-coinsurance for members is effective as of Wednesday and will run through May 31. BlueCross BlueShield says this includes testing, care, or treatment provided anywhere in the U.S.

“We’ve been here for our members for more than 80 years, and we want them to know that we are here for them now. In these unprecedented times, BlueCross BlueShield remains committed to supporting the health of our members, those providing this essential care, and our community. As part of that commitment, we’re taking this significant action so that our members have access to diagnosis and treatment as needed. We are here for our members,” President and CEO David Anderson said.