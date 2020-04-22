BNP Business Link aiming to help employers navigate COVID-19 questions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Niagara Partnership says it’s launching an online information and connection platform for businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“BNP Business Link” will allow employers in Western New York to connect with the regional chamber of commerce and seek assistance on a variety of COVID-19 issues, according to the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

This includes information on federal loan programs, new government regulations, and best practice resources for managing employees working from home and reopening business operations.

The following Buffalo Niagara Partnership members will be available through the Business Link:

Business Continuity

Construction Exchange of Buffalo & WNY

County of Cattaraugus IDA

WNY Sales Solutions

Legal

Goldberg Segalla

Communications/Information Dissemination

19 Ideas, Inc.

Mower

Crisis Management

Hahn Training

Worldleaders

Employee Wellness

Elderwood

Independent Health

Human Resource/Workforce Policy

Alcott HR

Aleron

Lawley

Performance Management Partners

Remedy Intelligent Staffing

Navigating SBA Loans

Evans Bank

Tax Services

Bonadio Group

Dopkins & Company LLP

Lumsden & McCormick LLP

Tronconi Segarra & Associates LLP

Remote Team Access

AT&T

Moretti Consulting

MVP

On the Mark Consulting

Personal Computers Inc.

VPN Security & Infrastructure

Loptr LLC

Whiteboard

The BNP also wants to remind employers to fill out the WNY Business Impact Survey by the close of business on Friday.

