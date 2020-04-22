1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo says White House meeting was productive; compares pandemic to past times of crisis See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo will provide an update on COVID-19 in NY at 11:30 a.m.
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.

BNP Business Link aiming to help employers navigate COVID-19 questions

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Niagara Partnership says it’s launching an online information and connection platform for businesses impacted by the pandemic.

BNP Business Link” will allow employers in Western New York to connect with the regional chamber of commerce and seek assistance on a variety of COVID-19 issues, according to the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

This includes information on federal loan programs, new government regulations, and best practice resources for managing employees working from home and reopening business operations.

The following Buffalo Niagara Partnership members will be available through the Business Link:

Business Continuity

  • Construction Exchange of Buffalo & WNY
  • County of Cattaraugus IDA
  • WNY Sales Solutions

Legal

  • Goldberg Segalla

Communications/Information Dissemination

  • 19 Ideas, Inc.
  • Mower

Crisis Management

  • Hahn Training
  • Worldleaders

Employee Wellness

  • Elderwood
  • Independent Health

Human Resource/Workforce Policy

  • Alcott HR
  • Aleron
  • Lawley
  • Performance Management Partners
  • Remedy Intelligent Staffing

Navigating SBA Loans

  • Evans Bank

Tax Services

  • Bonadio Group
  • Dopkins & Company LLP
  • Lumsden & McCormick LLP
  • Tronconi Segarra & Associates LLP

Remote Team Access

  • AT&T
  • Moretti Consulting
  • MVP
  • On the Mark Consulting
  • Personal Computers Inc.

VPN Security & Infrastructure

  • Loptr LLC
  • Whiteboard

The BNP also wants to remind employers to fill out the WNY Business Impact Survey by the close of business on Friday.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss