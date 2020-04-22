BNP Business Link aiming to help employers navigate COVID-19 questions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Niagara Partnership says it’s launching an online information and connection platform for businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“BNP Business Link” will allow employers in Western New York to connect with the regional chamber of commerce and seek assistance on a variety of COVID-19 issues, according to the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.
This includes information on federal loan programs, new government regulations, and best practice resources for managing employees working from home and reopening business operations.
The following Buffalo Niagara Partnership members will be available through the Business Link:
Business Continuity
- Construction Exchange of Buffalo & WNY
- County of Cattaraugus IDA
- WNY Sales Solutions
Legal
- Goldberg Segalla
Communications/Information Dissemination
- 19 Ideas, Inc.
- Mower
Crisis Management
- Hahn Training
- Worldleaders
Employee Wellness
- Elderwood
- Independent Health
Human Resource/Workforce Policy
- Alcott HR
- Aleron
- Lawley
- Performance Management Partners
- Remedy Intelligent Staffing
Navigating SBA Loans
- Evans Bank
Tax Services
- Bonadio Group
- Dopkins & Company LLP
- Lumsden & McCormick LLP
- Tronconi Segarra & Associates LLP
Remote Team Access
- AT&T
- Moretti Consulting
- MVP
- On the Mark Consulting
- Personal Computers Inc.
VPN Security & Infrastructure
- Loptr LLC
- Whiteboard
The BNP also wants to remind employers to fill out the WNY Business Impact Survey by the close of business on Friday.
