Borders to close to non-essential travel for 30 days starting Saturday

(WIVB)–According to Homeland Security, the United States and Canada are temporarily restricting all non-essential travel across its borders as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The borders will close starting Saturday, and the restriction will be in place for 30 days. After the 30 days, both the US and Canada will review the measure.

Supply chains crucial to getting food, fuel, and life-saving medicines across the border, will not be impacted by the measure, Homeland Security says.

“In each of our countries, we are encouraging people to exercise caution by avoiding unnecessary contact with others. This collaborative and reciprocal measure is an extension of that prudent approach,” officials said. “Americans and Canadians also cross the land border every day to do essential work or for other urgent or essential reasons, and that travel will not be impacted.”

“Non-essential” travel includes travel considered tourism or recreational in nature.