Governor Cuomo announces three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Erie County
Breaking: 3 coronavirus cases in Erie County confirmed

(WIVB)- Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed in a press briefing Saturday that three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Erie County.

They’re among the new cases now known today that bring the statewide total to more than 600.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted soon after that the health department is in contact with those people. Poloncarz said he will hold a press conference Sunday with Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein and the Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Daniel Neaverth, Jr. at 11 a.m.  News 4 will carry that live.

