Buffalo airport reminds travelers of mask rule extension

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Niagara International Airport is reminding travelers of the federal requirement for masks that’s in place through the start of next year.

The airport shared a reminder on Monday morning, saying everyone must have a mask on through January 18. This applies to the airport itself, flights and buses.

“Please continue to wear your face mask while at the airport and for the duration of your flight,” they wrote on Twitter.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shared an update on the extension on August 20. Travelers under the age of two and people with certain disabilities are exempted from these rules.

Additional information from the TSA can be found here.