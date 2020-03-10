Buffalo Catholic Diocese issues new guidelines in response to coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Diocese of Buffalo is issuing new guidelines in response to coronavirus concerns.

According to the diocese, the guidance is in stages and could be stepped up if, or when, the situation changes in the country or Western New York.

“The movement to another stage would be indicated by statements from official institutions such as the CDC and/or by the Diocese. Any actions under one of the stages would be in operation until further notice,” the diocese says.

If the situation changes, the diocese will update, and they say the guidelines will be under continuous review.

The diocese is currently in Stage 1. That includes everyone using good hygiene at mass and parish gatherings and assure churchgoers if they’re sick, they’re not obligated to attend mass.

Stage 2 is cases nationally, or in local communities in the state or diocese, or a case specifically linked to the parish community. While it is the next stage, the diocese says the precautions and actions of Stage 1 should continue.

Additional provisions of Stage 2 include suspending the distribution of Eucharist, physical sign of peace, and emptying and changing the holy water regularly.

As for Stage 3, that deals with many cases in local parishes.

The diocese says this could lead to suspending public gatherings, and the Bishop would suspend mass and liturgy in public, along with large public gatherings.