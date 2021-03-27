Buffalo church serving the community for nearly 100 years, served as pop-up vaccine clinic Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local church is keeping the vaccinations going in Buffalo.

The Durham Memorial Church held a pop-up clinic downtown Saturday, which continued until all shots were distributed.

Church leaders tell us they’ve been serving the community for nearly 100 years and this clinic is an extension of that outreach.

Rev. Diann Holt of Durham Memorial Church said, “Our outreach is always to the city of Buffalo, and to this community here and we have so many programs outreaching. And as you can see by the line, inside and outside the community comes when we call.”

Church leaders say they were honored to be able to host the pop-up clinic.