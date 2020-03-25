Buffalo City Mission looking to raise $50,000 over next 40 days to help production during pandemic

With many homeless shelters across Western New York having to reduce their size or close their doors completely due to COVID-19, the ones that remain open – like the Buffalo City Mission – are left taking on the extra work.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the Department of Social Services and the Homeless Alliance of Western New York have teamed up to help those in need during this difficult time. That includes working closely with the homeless shelters that remain open.

The Buffalo City Mission has had to make many changes over the past few weeks – including sending nonessential staff home and finding different ways to serve community members.

Now, they’re asking for your help. The organization just launched what’s called the “50 over 40 campaign,” which looks to raise more than $50,000 in the next 40 days. This will help with the increase in assistance they’re expecting to see over the next month.

Senior Director of the City Mission, Aubrey Calhoun says one of the most important things people can do right now is to keep those who are less fortunate in their thoughts.

Poloncarz also said today part of the task forces job is to find additional places for our homeless population – including hotels.