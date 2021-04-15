Buffalo community and healthcare organizations team up to answer residents COVID vaccine questions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Healthcare organizations in Buffalo are trying to answer people’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Buffalo Federation for Neighborhood Health Centers partnered with Jericho Road for a virtual conversation.

Dr. Allana Krolikowski from Jericho road says the vaccines for Moderna and Pfizer have been out for months now and the science is showing they are safe.

“But at this point, because those two vaccines have been around and have been given since December, we really do have a good sense that its safe. And also that the real world effectiveness is matching the effectiveness that they had in the trial.”

The Pfizer and modern vaccines are the only ones you can get right now.

The Johnson & Johnson shot is on pause, as researchers investigate whether the vaccine causes blood clots.