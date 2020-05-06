1  of  2
Coronavirus
Niagara County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Buffalo Garden Walk will become “virtual garden month” in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Gardens Buffalo Niagara announced the Garden Walk is becoming a Garden Views with a “virtual garden month” in July due to social distancing restrictions.

“Garden Walk Buffalo will not be held as a two-day walking tour this year. We are planning a different kind of garden sharing – transforming the 2020 Garden Walk to adapt to these unprecedented times,” organizers said.

Each week in July will have events you can experience on social media, and organizers say, when appropriate, in person.

Those interested can expect ideas like:

  • Walking and driving tours of front yard gardens
  • Video tours of backyards in bloom
  • Live conversations with and tips from garden experts
  • Online games and giveaways
  • New shopping experiences
  • Stories from gardens across Buffalo Niagara

For more information, click here.

