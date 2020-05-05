Buffalo Niagara Partnership releases results of COVID-19 Business Impact Survey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership released the results of the WNY COVID-19 Business Impact Survey.

According to officials, nearly every business that responded reported a loss of revenue during the pandemic.

More than 1,800 businesses throughout the region, half of them deemed essential by the state, participated in the survey, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership says.

Professional services, retail, construction, and manufacturing were the top industries represented in the responses.

Officials tell us 71% of respondents identified themselves as private sector, and the remainder identified themselves as non-profit or independent contractors.

They also say 81% of respondents employ 50 or fewer people.

Below you can find a further detailed breakdown of the survey by the numbers:

Financial impact:

93% of respondents are experiencing a decline in revenue related to COVID-19 Most report a loss of 50% or less of expected revenue

3 out of 5 businesses have postponed investment, many of them indefinitely

75% of respondents have applied or are planning to apply for federal business assistance loans

51% of businesses are reducing variable costs

43% are reducing fixed costs

2 out of 3 respondents report implementing a staffing change including reducing positions or adjusting wages/salaries More than 1/3 of businesses have reduced staff, mainly through temporary layoff or furloughs

60% of respondents have implemented a hiring freeze

Most pressing short-term concerns

79% – Decline in revenue/sales

63% – Cash flow

42% – Wellbeing and safety of employees

Most pressing long-term concerns

73% – Decline in revenue/sales

56% – Cash flow

40% – Cash reserves

How government can be most helpful:

60% – Expand and/or streamline federal loan programs

55% – Payroll tax cut

41% – Fast-track the release of reimbursements for contract work

28% – Repeal or suspension of certain reporting requirements

Readiness to work remotely:

1 out 3 respondents report not being prepared to switch to remote operations

A quarter of responding businesses were prepared to deploy remote operation plans

1 in 5 respondents still do not have a functioning remote plan in place

“For those of us monitoring the fallout from COVID-19, the results of the survey are not shocking, but they are a stark indicator of how much work lies ahead for the public and private sectors as our community pivots to recovery,” said Dottie Gallagher, President & CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

