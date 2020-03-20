Buffalo Public Schools changing meal pickups to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Thousands of Buffalo families are relying on the meal pickup program the school district is putting on. There’s about to be a change to the schedule.

Of course, schools are closed right now, but at 28 of them families are able to show up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pick up meals for their kids.

Right now that service is available every weekday but that will change next week.

The district will only have this service available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

They’ll be given double the food on Monday and Wednesday so that they have enough for Tuesday and Thursday.

This will be the case at least for the next two weeks before officials decide what to do from there.

We found a lot of families taking advantage of this program this morning at Lovejoy’s School 43.

But school officials admit they aren’t seeing as many families pick up meals citywide as they anticipated.

There were about 7,000 meals distributed on Tuesday, 5,000 on Wednesday.

The parents we spoke with today are appreciative of it because of the issues they’ve had finding groceries.

School officials asked us to remind you if you’re unable to get out to one of the 28 schools and pick up the food, there’s a solution for that.

Some UB grad students have volunteered to deliver meals this week and next week.

Some Buffalo Police officers are even delivering those meals.

We know it’s a struggle for so many parents to work and take care of your kids right now, but that is an option that’s available to you.