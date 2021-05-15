Buffalo school district teams up with health department to vaccinate students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — School districts across Western New York race to get students vaccinated, now that kids as young as 12 can get the shot. The school district teamed up with the department of health and held a vaccination clinic Saturday at Southside Elementary.

This clinic was open for students throughout the area between ages 12 and 17, so not just for kids in the Buffalo Public School district.

Earlier this week the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for people as young as 12. And to encourage this new age group to get their shot the district held this pop-up site.

Parents and students say they wanted to get the vaccine to prevent themselves from getting sick, to get back to normal, and for that overall peace of mind.

“We brought the kids out to get their vaccinations. They just opened it up for 12 and 15 year-olds and we want them to participate in all their regular activities so we’re hopeful that that will happen soon,” said Parent Maggie Wright.

“I was glad because I go to school and everything now, see friends. So it was going to happen sooner or later too,” added ninth-grade student at Iroquois High School Ava Connors.

Another parent told us, ” I just think socialization is so important for these kids. It’s very important for them to be able to get back together and get out of the house and just be normal kids.”

People between the ages of 12 and 17 do need permission from a parent or a guardian to get a vaccine.

The school district will host another clinic for students next Saturday at McKinley High School.