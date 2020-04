ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Business Task Force is conducting the #WNYImpactSurvey with the help of Western New York’s public and private sectors.

During a COVID update on Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says input from the businesses is essential to assist in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

Business owners are asked to fill the survey out and can request the survey by clicking here.