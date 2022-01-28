Businesses requiring COVID vaccinations weigh in on statewide mask mandate extension

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Local restaurants that currently have a vaccine requirement in lieu of a mask mandate, like Frizzy’s on Allen Street, will have to wait a little longer before lifting either requirement.

“We just want people to feel safe and comfortable,” Frizzy’s owner Marc Frisicaro said. “And we’re going to abide by the laws of Erie County right now, and we’re hoping that when they do end it in New York State that Erie County complies also and just gets rid of it.”

Frisicaro’s business starting requiring customers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination once Erie County required masks for all indoor places back in November 2021. He told News 4 that once the statewide and countywide mask mandate is lifted, he’ll rethink that policy.

“Everybody feels like they just want to get back to normal,” he said. “I really can’t even remember it anymore. It seems like every time you do get close to it that they’re moving the goal post or there’s another rule change.”

Down the street at the bar Nietzsche’s, a vaccine requirement has been in place since September 2021, months before a mask mandate was in place.

“We’ve been staying pretty consistent with our message for months now; we were one of the first bars and venues to do it,” Nietzsche’s programmer Mac McGuire said. “If and when the mask mandate is lifted, it doesn’t really change anything for us we do. Expect to continue to require vaccination proof for the foreseeable future.”

The statewide mask mandate is set to expire Feb. 10. Erie County’s mask mandate is reviewed every five days, and was last renewed on Jan. 26.