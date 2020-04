ERIE COUNTY (WIVB)–Erie County Executive says he’s received multiple reports from employees saying employers were preventing people from wearing masks.

He says this lead to him signing an executive order Thursday prohibiting businesses from preventing people from wearing face-covering and gloves.

Poloncarz says any business that prohibits staff or customers from wearing protective gear are subject to penalties.

That includes fines that could equal a misdemeanor.

If any business prohibits staff or customers from wearing gloves or a mask if they choose, they are subject to penalty under EC Executive Order 1.4 pic.twitter.com/EWmFPRrC0M — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 9, 2020