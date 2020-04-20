Buy a print, Feed the Front Line

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s said a picture is worth a thousand words, but the generosity shown by this Buffalo photographer is priceless.

Mike Shriver has been capturing the Queen City through his lens for several years.

During this pandemic as he works his other job from home, he’s giving back to those who don’t have that same luxury. “I wanted to support the folks that actually have to keep going into work and really playing a big part of keeping us safe in the community,” said Shriver.



For the month of April, his company the Buffalo Photo Blog will be donating 100 percent of its profits to WNY Feeds the Front Line. The organization delivers meals from local restaurants to healthcare workers, free of charge.

It’s meant even more to Shriver after the gift he received earlier this month. “We just welcomed in Elenore Grace on April 7th. She’s our second child,” he said. “We were up at Sister’s Hospital and the staff was just amazing. To know we were playing a very small part in helping them is somewhat comforting.”

In the hopes of reaching his goal of 5,000 dollars in donations, Shriver is making this offer even sweeter.

“If you purchase $100 worth of product, you get an additional $250 photography package I’m putting together.” These include Buffalo themed items like coasters, metal prints and framed prints of his choosing.

To hang up a little piece of Buffalo in your home, while helping those on the front line head here.