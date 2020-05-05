Canalside Live summer concert series canceled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Canalside Live is officially canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Buffalo Waterfront announced Tuesday.

“While keeping the health and safety of both visitors and staff at the forefront, Be Our Guest is hopeful there may be an opportunity to hold individual or third-party concerts in late summer or early fall 2020,” a spokesperson said. “Those potential opportunities will be determined based on the progression of the pandemic along with federal and state mandates at the time.”

Additionally, Officials tell us the Rick Ross concert scheduled at Canalside on July 18 is postponed to a future date.

Tickets already purchased will be honored on the future date, and anyone with questions regarding the Rick Ross show can email the promoter at EventageLiveEvents@gmail.com.

Refunds to the Moe. concert on July 16 will be available through Eventbrite.

People who bought tickets with cash through the Buffalo Waterfront Box office can email info@buffalowaterfront.com to make arrangements to receive a refund.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.