Catholic Health canceling elective surgeries, suspending visitation with coronavirus in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Health is implementing changes and restrictions with the presence of coronavirus in our area.

As of Wednesday, March 18:

All elective surgeries are being canceled unless deemed medically urgent by the patient’s medical provider.

All hospital visitation is being suspended except for patients receiving end-of-life care or who have had a change in their health status; and for fathers, spouses and life partners of maternity patients. Under these special circumstances, one visitor will be allowed per patient and all visitors will have to submit to a verbal health screening and temperature scan.

All associates throughout Catholic Health will have to submit to a verbal health screening and temperature scan before they can enter any Catholic Health building.

Where possible, associates may be asked to work from home.

“Catholic Health is taking these aggressive and prudent measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus in our community and ensure our health system stands ready to care for those who are sick and injured,” a spokesperson says.