Catholic Health healthcare workers cheer as 100th patient is discharged

(WIVB)–Catholic Health had a special sendoff Sunday as healthcare workers discharged their 100th patient from COVID-19 treatment at the Saint Joseph Campus. With Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ playing over the hospital’s speaker system, the staff clapped during the ceremony.

“We cherish those entrusted to our care. The work is hard and it is uplifting to celebrate those being discharged. Sadly, we cannot save everyone. We mourn those who have been lost to this virus and our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones,” said Rebecca McCormick-Boyle, RN, Chief Integration Officer for Catholic Health and COVID-19 Treatment Center Incident Commander. “Every time one of the songs is played over the speakers, it gives staff and patients throughout our facility renewed energy to continue the fight.”



There are now 88 patients recieving care at the Saint Joseph Campus.