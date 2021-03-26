Catholic Health holds vigil for patients who’ve lost battle with COVID-19

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health took time to remember all we’ve lost from COVID-19.

It held a vigil and prayer service at a number of its facilities Friday night.

Catholic Health laid out more than 500 lanterns, one for each patient they’ve lost to COVID-19.

Dennis Mahaney of Mission Integration said, “Everyone’s life has been touched. Of course, every single person who works in this hospital knows someone either personally in their own life, or they’ve cared for someone and they’ve been with someone when they’ve passed. So, you’re right. No one has been un-scarred by this pandemic.”

The hospital tells us tonight was also about showing gratitude for the front-line heroes and looking forward to a world after the pandemic.