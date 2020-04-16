Catholic Health launching virtual medical visits this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–To respond to the urgent need for social distancing and self-isolation, Catholic Health is launching a telehealth pilot program this week for associates and eligible family members covered by the system’s health insurance plan.

CH Care OnDemand will allow members to connect 24/7 to Catholic Health staff, including doctors, nurse practitioners, Catholic Medical Partners, and Teladoc’s nationwide network using a computer, smartphone, or tablet, according to Catholic Health.

The program will connect patients to a medical provider to save time while supporting coronavirus reduction efforts, Catholic Health says.

According to Catholic Health, through the program, providers can diagnose minor medical ailments, discuss treatment options, and prescribe medications for non-emergent conditions without an in-person visit.

Following the pilot period, Catholic Health plans to expand the program to individuals and families throughout WNY.

They plan to offer CH Care OnDemand to Western New York in the next several months.

“The most valuable resource we have at Catholic Health is our caregivers,” President and CEO Mark Sullivan said. “We’re excited to provide them with a more convenient way to access healthcare for themselves and their families as we continue to find innovative ways to improve the health of our entire community.”

