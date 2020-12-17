Catholic Health named vaccination hub to oversee distribution of vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The governor says each region will have its own vaccination hub to oversee the distribution of the vaccine once phase two begins.

Catholic Health will be the hub coordinator for Western New York and in charge of working with local governments for the region’s five counties.

Officials say they’re working on a regional plan based on population data they’re also putting together an operations team made up of leaders from across the area.

This plan must be submitted to the state by the start of next month.

Catholic Health President Mark Sullivan says they’ll work with the state, but their plan is based on Western New York’s needs.

“Although there are some directives around how this will work, we need to look at our region across the five counties to determine what those communities of concern are to make sure the vaccination is equitable and we’re aware of those populations,” Sullivan said.

Catholic Health is also putting together a healthcare equity task force to ensure there are no disparities during the distribution.