Catholic Health to hold virtual conference on maternity services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health will hold a virtual press conference to discuss maternity services as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The conference comes following last week’s announcement that New York is launching a COVID-19 maternity task force.

“Over the past few weeks, the health system has seen delays in patients seeking maternity care leading to urgent deliveries and other potential emergency situations,” Catholic Health says.

Catholic Health plans to discuss the steps it is taking at a local level to keep moms and babies safe at Sisters of Charity Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.

The following people will speak during the conference:

Hans P. Cassagnol, MD, MMM, FACOG, CPE, Executive Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer & Chief Physician Executive, Catholic Health

Anthony Pivarunas, DO, Chair OB/GYN Services, Catholic Health

Maryanne Murphy, RN, Director Mother/Baby Services, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

This conference will take place at 10 a.m. Watch it below:

