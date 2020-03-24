1  of  2
Breaking News
114 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

Catholic Health working to get FDA-approved PPE for caregivers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Health says they are continuing to work with vendors, partners, and the government to build a supply of personal protective equipment to meet the needs of physicians and caregivers.

Senior VP of Acute Care Services Marty Boryszak says along with other healthcare systems Catholic Health needs FDA-approved PPE, in particular N95 and surgical masks.

“We are not accepting non-FDA approved masks at this time but are very grateful for the community’s outreach to support our clinical staff caring for patients at the bedside or in their homes,” Boryszak said.

Anyone interested in helping call 716-447-6205 or email healthconnection@chsbuffalo.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss