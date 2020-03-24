Catholic Health working to get FDA-approved PPE for caregivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Health says they are continuing to work with vendors, partners, and the government to build a supply of personal protective equipment to meet the needs of physicians and caregivers.

Senior VP of Acute Care Services Marty Boryszak says along with other healthcare systems Catholic Health needs FDA-approved PPE, in particular N95 and surgical masks.

“We are not accepting non-FDA approved masks at this time but are very grateful for the community’s outreach to support our clinical staff caring for patients at the bedside or in their homes,” Boryszak said.

Anyone interested in helping call 716-447-6205 or email healthconnection@chsbuffalo.org.