Cattaraugus County confirming 9 additional cases of COVID-19

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–As of Saturday November 14, Cattaraugus County is reporting nine additional cases of coronavirus with a total active caseload of 128.

Four men and five women tested positive for the virus and all, except one woman who traveled to Florida and South Carolina, deny any significant travel history.

Five report being in direct contact with a person who was COVID positive, including a woman who works at a health care facility.

The county’s health department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.

A total of 461 residents have recovered. Any resident that wants to receive a test, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 716-938-9119 or 716-938-2265.

