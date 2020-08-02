Cattaraugus County reporting 129 cases of coronavirus

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Cattaraugus County Health Department is reporting 129 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday August 2.

The one hundredth and twenty eighth case is a female resident who lives in the southeast quadrant of the county, and reports no significant travel history. She reports being asymptomatic.

The one hundredth and twenty ninth confirmed case is a male resident from the southwest quadrant of the county, and who has recently arrived from California.

He developed fever, cough, and vomiting and was transported to a hospital where he was admitted.

There are one-hundred and eleven residents who have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.

The health department says that any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 716-938-9119 or 716-938-2265.