CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–

Thursday, December 11

The Cattaraugus County Department of Health is reporting its highest new number of daily positive COVID-19 cases so far in the pandemic.

91 new cases are being reported, this bring the county’s active case count to 575.

The county has had 1,670 total COVID-19 cases.

1,063 have recovered and 32 people have died.