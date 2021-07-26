Cattaraugus County reports COVID death as WNY’s positivity rate increases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Of the four people who died as a result of COVID-19 on Sunday, one of them was in Cattaraugus County.
The other three deaths occurred in Kings and Schoharie counties.
On Monday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference to announce that roughly 75 percent of adults in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to that, he announced new efforts to get the remaining adult population protected against COVID-19.
MORE | Gov. Cuomo announces $15M to combat COVID vaccine hesitancy: ‘We can’t go back’
The $15 million plan to fight vaccine hesitancy includes support in Erie and Cattaraugus counties, where vaccination rates were noted to be low.
“New York is fighting COVID-19 across the state and more shots are going in arms every single day, but we need to kick our vaccination efforts into overdrive if we’re going to beat this virus for good,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo says. “That’s why we’re reinforcing our efforts on underserved communities with lower vaccination rates as variants spread in our state. For everyone who hasn’t yet taken the shot, sites are open across the state and the vaccine is safe, free and effective, so I urge you to take it right away.”
New York’s latest positivity rate is 2.28 percent, while the 7-day average positivity rate is 1.88 percent.
In western New York, the 7-day rate has been steadily increasing, and the latest number is 2.18 percent. In comparison, the Finger Lakes rate, which has also been rising, is 1.9 percent.
Since the pandemic began, more than 43,000 people in this state have died.
