CDC publishes update on airborne transmission of COVID-19

(WIVB) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released an update on how COVID-19 spreads.

“Some infections can be spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours,” the organization’s website says.

Through airborne transmission, the CDC says there is evidence that some people with the virus have infected people who were more than six feet away.

They say those transmissions occurred in enclosed spaces with “inadequate ventilation.”

MORE | Find more information from the CDC here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.