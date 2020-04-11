CDC warns wearing gloves is not as effective as you think

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo wearing gloves, a King County Election worker collect ballots from a drop box in the Washington State primary, in Seattle. But the 2020 presidential election is creeping ever closer, and there are no signs yet of pandemic abating, nor any word on when Americans on orders to stay home can resume normal life, and so lawmakers are trying to figure how to allow for voting in a world where face-to-face contact causes anxiety at the least, and sickness and death at the most. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — National health experts say wearing gloves may not be as effective as you might think to help slow the spread.

Many people are going to grocery stores wearing gloves but experts say it can’t always help them protect themselves especially if they are touching various items using those same gloves, it can cause cross contamination.

“The main mechanism of spread of this virus is by respiratory droplets which means an infected person when they cough, sneeze pr even talk the small particles that are released from the mouth of the infected person when they reach another person’s respiratory track, that’s how people get infected.” said Dr Sana Waqar,an Infectious Diseases Physician at SIU Medicine.

Experts say if you do use gloves do not to touch the outside layer with your bare hands. Also,

be sure to wash your hands after your done wearing the gloves.