Chautauqua County announces free COVID-19 rapid testing dates

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Chautauqua County Health Department tells us they will conduct free COVID-19 rapid testing clinics on December 1 and December 3.
The County says the tests will be free to any Chautauqua County resident that wants to be tested.
The test sites are below:
December 1 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Murphy Training Center
Dunkirk Training Grounds
665 Brigham Road
Dunkirk, NY 14048
December 3 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Taylor Training Center
Jamestown Training Grounds
240 Harrison Street
Jamestown, NY 14701
Officials tell News 4, walk-in testing is not available.
An appointment can be booked by click here or by calling 1-866-604-6789.
The county does warn call volume is high and it may take time to reach a scheduler.