Chautauqua County announces two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, total now at 10

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County health officials say a man in his 80s and a man in his 40s have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two new cases announced Tuesday bring the county total to ten.

Officials tell News 4 neither of them recently traveled.

Initial review of the new cases by the health department’s epidemiology staff shows the two men appear to have had separate exposures to the coronavirus.

County health officials tell us one person has recovered and released from mandatory quarantine, and one person has died.

The other eight individuals who tested positive continue to recover under mandatory quarantine, officials say.

Here are some other numbers to note from the Public Health Director:

25 individuals in Mandatory Quarantine (individuals confirmed positive of COVID-19 or a household contact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case)

28 individuals in Precautionary Quarantine (individuals with travel history to CDC level 3 country or proximal contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19)

32 individuals in Mandatory Isolation (individuals who are symptomatic of COVID-19 and are pending COVID-19 lab test)

100 negative test results to date.

County officials say an online mapping tool to display the data regarding positive COVID-19 cases will launch tomorrow.