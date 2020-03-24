Chautauqua County health officials announce third positive case of COVID-19

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler says, as of Tuesday, there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The individual whose positive results came in today lives in the Ashville area and recently traveled to New York City, according to officials.

County health officials tell us 14 people are in mandatory quarantine, nine are in precautionary quarantine, and 40 are in mandatory isolation.

Public health nurses are working to identify the close contacts of those with confirmed cases.

There’s also no travel ban on in-state or interstate travel at this time, officials say.

“At this point, it’s not about the actual travel by car or where people are coming from. What really matters is what people do when they arrive and how we interact,” said Schuyler. “The guidance for social distancing and hygiene are the same for Chautauqua County residents whether they live here year-round or seasonally. When everyone adheres to these commonsense pandemic rules, we slow and limit community spread of illness.”