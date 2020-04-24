1  of  4
Coronavirus
Chautauqua County officials say last person to be in hospital with coronavirus was April 8th

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County continues to see a relatively low number of cases.

Right now, there are two active cases in the county.

On Friday, County Executive PJ Wendel announced that the last person to be in the hospital with coronavirus was on April 8th.

He says government officials are working on plans to reopen businesses even though the governor has the final say on ending the shutdown.

Sheriff James Quattrone announced overdoses have been on the rise lately.

He says there have been four deadly overdoses this month.

