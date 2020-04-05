1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo to sign order allowing NYS to take ventilators from institutions as COVID-19 cases surpass 102,000
Chautauqua County reporting 18 cases of coronavirus

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y.(WIVB)- Chautauqua County health officials are now reporting a total of 18 cases of COVID-19, with four new cases confirmed Sunday.

The four people are a 30-year-old- man, a 70-year-old man, and two women in their 50s.

The following is a breakdown of all county cases:

  •  18 confirmed
  •  12 active
  •   5 recovered
  •   1 death
  •   97 under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored.  Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results

