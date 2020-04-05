Chautauqua County reporting 18 cases of coronavirus

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y.(WIVB)- Chautauqua County health officials are now reporting a total of 18 cases of COVID-19, with four new cases confirmed Sunday.

The four people are a 30-year-old- man, a 70-year-old man, and two women in their 50s.

The following is a breakdown of all county cases:

18 confirmed

12 active

5 recovered

1 death

97 under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results

For a link to the county’s COVID -19 Map, click here.