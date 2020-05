CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, (WIVB)- As of Monday, May 11 Chautauqua County is reporting a total of 43 cases of COVID-19.

The latest case is a 43-year-old woman in her 80s. Officials say a total of 32 people have recovered and the death toll stands at four.

There are currently 102 people under quarantine and being monitored, but not all those cases are confirmed to have the virus.