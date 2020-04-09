Chautauqua County reports one new case of COVID-19 Thursday

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County officials report one new positive case of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 22.

The new case is a male in his 20s, according to officials.

Two individuals have died in the county as a result of COVID-10, with 11 individuals fully recovering and 117 individuals under quarantine or isolation orders by the Public Health Director.

The county also has 256 negative test results at this time.

“With the Easter holiday this weekend, we urge residents to please stay home and refrain from gathering for religious or family functions,” said Christine Schuyler, Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Director.