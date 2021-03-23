Chautauqua County working to get ahead of potential spring COVID surge

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County’s Health Department is working to get ahead of a potential spring COVID surge.

Health officials will be administering close to 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

It’s the largest shipment of doses from the state to the county so far.

Chautauqua County Health Director Christine Schuyler says she hopes the vaccinations will help protect those most vulnerable.

“As we get more of our adult population vaccinated, I’m hopeful that we’ll have less spread in general as we build up towards herd immunity,” Schuyler said.

Health officials say close to 25% of people who live in Chautauqua County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.