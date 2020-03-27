Cheektowaga closes all basketball courts and playgrounds in town parks to prevent spread of COVID-19

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Town of Cheektowaga is closing all playground equipment as well as basketball and roller hockey courts until further notice.

Officials say this is effective in every town park and is an effort to comply with social distancing guidelines.

“Cheektowagans are certainly free to walk through our parks and enjoy the pleasant spring weather, we encourage them to keep six feet of separation in public areas from those they are not normally in contact with,” the town said in a release on Thursday.