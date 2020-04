BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Texas Roadhouse in Cheektowaga is thanking workers on the front lines.

The restaurant donated 50 meals to feed the staff at the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Delaware Avenue.

The staff there says this was a great way to give the workers a break.

Management at the Texas Roadhouse in Cheektowaga says they are giving a 20% discount to all frontline workers.